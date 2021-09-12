Ren Trading 13.2% Lower This Week (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Ren has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Ren coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001588 BTC on exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $731.45 million and approximately $69.68 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00063851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.79 or 0.00159867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044523 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

