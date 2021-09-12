CCUniverse One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $13,857.59 and approximately $2.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

