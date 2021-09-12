$297.85 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to post $297.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.80 million and the lowest is $293.90 million. SPX reported sales of $363.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.55 million.

SPXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SPXC traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.09. The company had a trading volume of 85,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,273. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SPX has a 1-year low of $39.89 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the first quarter worth $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the second quarter worth $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPX by 20.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

