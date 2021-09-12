Brokerages Set Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Target Price at $12.03

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.03.

HCXLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

HCXLF stock remained flat at $$13.05 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

