Analysts Set Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) PT at $46.60

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.92. The company had a trading volume of 178,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,341. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $685.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $378,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,661,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after buying an additional 326,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 239,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 182,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 888.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116,435 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

