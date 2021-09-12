ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Receives €13.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.77 ($16.20).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZIL2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($13.76) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of ETR:ZIL2 traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during trading on Friday, reaching €13.21 ($15.54). 79,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.30. The firm has a market cap of $836.99 million and a P/E ratio of 21.73. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of €5.77 ($6.79) and a 1-year high of €18.18 ($21.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

