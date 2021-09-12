Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

MTL traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,008. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$8.84 and a 52-week high of C$13.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

