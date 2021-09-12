AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Receives $26.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFCG shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of AFCG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 74,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

