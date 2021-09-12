Brokerages Set Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) PT at GBX 588

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 588 ($7.68).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

LON:SHB traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching GBX 617.50 ($8.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,345. Shaftesbury has a 12-month low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The company has a quick ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 613.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 621.03.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

