Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Receives $8.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

CIAFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th.

OTCMKTS:CIAFF traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,192. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

