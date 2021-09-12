Jupiter Price Down 22.3% Over Last 7 Days (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $361,100.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00078280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00129814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00182105 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,255.83 or 0.99793228 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.35 or 0.07271254 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.55 or 0.00941811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

