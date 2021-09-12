Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.99 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will post $111.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.94 million and the highest is $116.00 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $102.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $472.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.96 million to $479.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $447.34 million, with estimates ranging from $424.86 million to $468.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:GWB traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,200. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,573,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,386,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,687,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,114,000 after acquiring an additional 296,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,695,000 after acquiring an additional 232,296 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

