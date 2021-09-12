Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Reaches $74.26 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002061 BTC on popular exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $74.26 million and $12.92 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.81 or 0.07390904 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00126417 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,463,596 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,564 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

