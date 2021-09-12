Brokerages Anticipate Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.70 Million

Analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will report sales of $14.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.90 million and the highest is $15.56 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48,900%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $47.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $51.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $215.38 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $268.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million.

AUPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $297,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,006 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,025,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,685. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

