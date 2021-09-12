WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $537.25 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $537.25 million and $93.28 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00057219 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,782,033,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,612,199 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

