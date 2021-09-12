Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Hits Market Cap of $23.20 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $23.20 million and approximately $2,676.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 94% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000912 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

