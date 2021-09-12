$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Ferro posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

FOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000.

NYSE FOE remained flat at $$21.00 during trading hours on Friday. 697,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,027. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ferro has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

