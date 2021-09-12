ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.08. ProPetro reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.42 million.

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 568,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,094. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $766.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

