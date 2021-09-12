EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. EVERTEC reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 38.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVERTEC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 259,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,431. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

