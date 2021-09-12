$14.07 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report sales of $14.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.56 million and the highest is $20.58 million. Affimed posted sales of $12.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $53.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.79 million to $69.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $112.83 million, with estimates ranging from $26.65 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of AFMD traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.92 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Affimed by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

