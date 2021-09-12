General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the highest is $3.02. General Dynamics posted earnings per share of $2.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $11.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $12.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,379. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $206.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

