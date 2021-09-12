Brokerages Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.63. Stericycle reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of SRCL remained flat at $$70.91 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 364,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,360. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average is $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 16.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Stericycle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

