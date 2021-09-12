Bonded Finance (BOND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.03 Million

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $8.03 million and $218,131.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00062834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00159982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00044532 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

BOND is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BONDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bonded Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonded Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.