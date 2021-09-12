Fractal Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and $280,119.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fractal has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00077194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00129329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.27 or 0.00181437 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,510.33 or 1.00367796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.87 or 0.07299544 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.75 or 0.00943346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

