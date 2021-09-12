$0.54 EPS Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $257.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.28. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $27.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $37,417.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $215,747 over the last ninety days. 8.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.