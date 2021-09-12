Analysts Anticipate The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is ($0.26). The Boeing reported earnings of ($1.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

BA stock traded down $3.64 on Friday, reaching $210.30. 6,959,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,345,183. The Boeing has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after buying an additional 186,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after buying an additional 87,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

