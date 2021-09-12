Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Post Earnings of $4.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.97. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings of $8.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $23.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.62 to $24.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.05 to $17.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

LH stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.95. 548,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,641. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.34. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $176.49 and a one year high of $309.60.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

