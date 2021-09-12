Zacks: Analysts Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Earnings of -$1.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report earnings per share of ($1.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.27) and the lowest is ($1.72). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.81) to ($5.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALNY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,339. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $209.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.60.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,219,075.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,563 shares of company stock valued at $23,030,536. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

