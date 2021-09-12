Base Protocol Price Tops $2.19 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00004847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $801,616.67 and $1,840.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00062532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00159800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00044335 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 465,421 coins and its circulating supply is 366,047 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BASEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.