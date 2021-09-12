Method Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $652,260.95 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Method Finance has a total market capitalization of $652,260.95 and approximately $2,281.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Method Finance has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00062532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00159800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00044335 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

