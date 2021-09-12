Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). WideOpenWest posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,627,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 381,426 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,812,000 after buying an additional 377,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in WideOpenWest by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after buying an additional 72,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after buying an additional 50,272 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOW stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 575,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,592. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.