Zacks: Brokerages Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Announce $2.77 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings per share of $2.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.83. F5 Networks reported earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $10.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $249,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,434,909.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,659 shares of company stock worth $2,131,627. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $202.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,347. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

