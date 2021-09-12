$574.68 Million in Sales Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to report $574.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $580.80 million and the lowest is $558.80 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $522.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after buying an additional 1,106,695 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after buying an additional 585,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 388.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,573,000 after buying an additional 543,282 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,257,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $6.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.82. 749,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.14. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $369.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.01 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.