$574.68 Million in Sales Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to report $574.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $580.80 million and the lowest is $558.80 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $522.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after buying an additional 1,106,695 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after buying an additional 585,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 388.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,573,000 after buying an additional 543,282 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,257,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $6.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.82. 749,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.14. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $369.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.01 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

