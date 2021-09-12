Brokerages Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $739.56 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will report sales of $739.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $728.05 million to $765.61 million. Incyte posted sales of $620.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,055. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $101.47.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth approximately $687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 13.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 486,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,962,000 after acquiring an additional 57,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 101,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

