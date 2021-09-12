$683.24 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to post $683.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $677.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $692.88 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $609.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ashland Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ashland Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ashland Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.54. 277,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,055. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $95.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

