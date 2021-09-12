Zacks: Brokerages Expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.97 Million

Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report sales of $160.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.24 million to $162.70 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $173.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $652.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $651.69 million to $652.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $683.25 million, with estimates ranging from $663.20 million to $703.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.23. 1,064,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.57. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.64. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,441,000 after acquiring an additional 674,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,321,000 after buying an additional 112,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,354,000 after buying an additional 1,016,650 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after buying an additional 77,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,072,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

