PEPS Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $52.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $52.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.54 or 0.00141024 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,128,607 coins and its circulating supply is 61,351,138 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PEPSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.