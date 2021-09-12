PIBBLE Reaches One Day Volume of $46,448.00 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $29.96 million and $46,448.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00062507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00159714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00044412 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIB is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars.

