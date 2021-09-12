Masari (MSR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $942.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Masari has a market cap of $724,561.04 and $942.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can now be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Masari has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,096.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.34 or 0.07384983 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $644.45 or 0.01429054 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.53 or 0.00395878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00126152 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.52 or 0.00557752 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.97 or 0.00483336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00341292 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MSRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.