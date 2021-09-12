$220.91 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will report $220.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $219.84 million and the highest is $224.00 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $168.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $912.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $908.00 million to $918.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.12. 854,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,492. Dynatrace has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $3,033,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,012,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,119,486. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,642,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after acquiring an additional 952,350 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after acquiring an additional 943,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,355,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.