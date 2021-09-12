Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Announce $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. Sempra Energy posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,107,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,591,212,000 after buying an additional 669,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after buying an additional 1,309,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,433,657,000 after buying an additional 1,502,069 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,809,426,000 after buying an additional 1,031,672 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,483,000 after buying an additional 748,608 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,083. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.20. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

