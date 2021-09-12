Tidal Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $125,006.00 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $125,006.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00062381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00160893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00044485 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

TIDAL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

