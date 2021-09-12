Wanchain Hits Market Capitalization of $184.16 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002091 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $184.16 million and $5.85 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00128940 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $277.29 or 0.00609590 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00019553 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00046074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014329 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,185.05 or 0.02605215 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,605,670 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

