DuckDaoDime Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $17.10 million and approximately $172,273.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $16.48 or 0.00036227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00128867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00181443 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,922.87 or 1.00956456 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.72 or 0.07300250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.62 or 0.00957663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003020 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

