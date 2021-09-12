Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.48 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce sales of $7.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.53 billion. Netflix reported sales of $6.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $29.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.43 billion to $30.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $33.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.39 billion to $34.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.89.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $598.72. 3,950,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $615.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $540.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.84.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.