Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.08 Million

Analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will announce sales of $140.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $140.23 million. Prothena reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87,450%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $200.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.38 million to $200.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRTA. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 60.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTA traded up $4.23 on Tuesday, reaching $76.38. The company had a trading volume of 520,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,892. Prothena has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84, a PEG ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

