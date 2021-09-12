SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.30 Million

Equities analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to report sales of $152.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. SP Plus posted sales of $118.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $582.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $605.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $692.90 million, with estimates ranging from $609.00 million to $776.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of SP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 94,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,617. The company has a market capitalization of $724.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. SP Plus has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $36.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.8% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.