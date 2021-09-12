Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). Savara posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05.

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 66,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,533.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 933,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,357.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the first quarter worth approximately $50,207,000. Caxton Corp increased its position in Savara by 3.5% during the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 5,951,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 198,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Savara by 31.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 118,950 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the first quarter valued at $4,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Savara stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. 2,586,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,905. Savara has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 32.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

