xRhodium (XRC) Price Reaches $0.70 on Top Exchanges

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001510 BTC on major exchanges. xRhodium has a market cap of $869,492.39 and approximately $224.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005907 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001997 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00029958 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000975 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005098 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

