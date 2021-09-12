PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will announce sales of $21.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.09 million and the highest is $22.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $21.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $82.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.17 million to $83.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $89.69 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $93.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 83.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $22,783,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,757,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 102,457 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 116.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 21.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.87. 184,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $13.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

